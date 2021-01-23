W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey stock opened at $67.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.44. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $88.99.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $302.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 15,440.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W. P. Carey (WPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.