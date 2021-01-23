W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will announce sales of $2.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.94 billion. W.W. Grainger reported sales of $2.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year sales of $11.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.74 billion to $11.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $12.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.26 EPS.

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.43.

GWW traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $393.49. 248,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $200.61 and a 1-year high of $427.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $402.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

