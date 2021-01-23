Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €11.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) has been given a €11.00 ($12.94) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 38.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WAC. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €18.80 ($22.12).

ETR:WAC opened at €17.88 ($21.04) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04. Wacker Neuson SE has a 12-month low of €7.80 ($9.18) and a 12-month high of €18.57 ($21.85). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.47.

Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

