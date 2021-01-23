Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Holdings Raised by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,542 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Waste Connections worth $17,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.86.

In other news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $214,704.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WCN opened at $102.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.00. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $111.04.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

