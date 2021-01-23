Waverton Investment Management Ltd Acquires 20,266 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 87.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,430 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,266 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Starbucks by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

Shares of SBUX opened at $103.91 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $121.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.78.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

