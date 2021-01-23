Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $10.13 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,610 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.5% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 39.0% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD opened at $173.90 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.96.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.