Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $88.91 Million Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 89.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,859 shares during the period. Avery Dennison accounts for about 4.1% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $88,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 24,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 13,012.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

AVY opened at $156.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.23 and a 200 day moving average of $134.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $164.11.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.15.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

