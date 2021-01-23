Waverton Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

WRB stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.01 and a 200-day moving average of $63.72.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WRB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

