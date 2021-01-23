Waves Enterprise (WEST) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $148,324.00

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $50.73 million and $148,324.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00054682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00126230 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00077692 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00282267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00071624 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00039793 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Token Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,946,029 tokens. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com. Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise.

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

