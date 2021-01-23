WBH Advisory Inc. Cuts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruggie Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. DZ Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Citigroup stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.92. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $80.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

