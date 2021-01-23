WBH Advisory Inc. Has $536,000 Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,468,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 46,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $106.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.16 and its 200-day moving average is $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $110.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

In related news, SVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,176,042.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,858.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,462 shares of company stock worth $6,026,824. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

