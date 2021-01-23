WBH Advisory Inc. Has $801,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTV opened at $121.82 on Friday. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $124.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.29.

About Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.