WBH Advisory Inc. Lowers Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in General Electric by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 91,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 47,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $11.11 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $97.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

