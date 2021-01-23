WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 274 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after buying an additional 428,601 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.44.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $203.46 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $224.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

