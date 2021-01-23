WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 579 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 136.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Chevron by 36.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $91.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $113.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.46 and its 200 day moving average is $83.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist Securiti dropped their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

