WBH Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,423,000 after purchasing an additional 360,893 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,003,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $168,438.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total transaction of $1,120,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SWK opened at $175.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.31. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $195.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.73.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

