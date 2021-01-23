We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 408 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SQ. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Square by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Square from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.71.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total transaction of $20,274,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,713,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,463,655 shares of company stock worth $308,949,093 in the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SQ opened at $222.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.81 and its 200 day moving average is $176.24. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $246.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.50 billion, a PE ratio of 353.78, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.