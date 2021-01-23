We Are One Seven LLC Boosts Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $146.08 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $149.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.03.

