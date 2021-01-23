We Are One Seven LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $199,763,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,924,000 after buying an additional 317,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,778,000 after purchasing an additional 184,456 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,541,000 after purchasing an additional 179,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,607,000.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $245.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.86. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $247.00.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

