We Are One Seven LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $562,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $3,827,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 19,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.01 per share, for a total transaction of $983,727.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IEP opened at $56.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average is $51.15. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.43. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The conglomerate reported ($3.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($2.96). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 19.30% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Equities analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.09%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -152.96%.

Icahn Enterprises Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

Recommended Story: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.