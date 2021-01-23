We Are One Seven LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

We Are One Seven LLC lowered its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,646 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,243,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $155,634,000 after purchasing an additional 898,417 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,301 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $335,597,000 after purchasing an additional 861,075 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 412.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 601,102 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,729,000 after purchasing an additional 483,714 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,070,721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $74,329,000 after purchasing an additional 284,584 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $80.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.54 and its 200 day moving average is $72.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,529.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $86,375.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,448.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.26.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

