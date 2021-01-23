We Are One Seven LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

NYSE:DEO opened at $158.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $170.54.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

