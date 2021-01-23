We Are One Seven LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,705 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 812,253 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $86,895,000 after purchasing an additional 21,577 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,458 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 27,167 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 633,228 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $67,745,000 after purchasing an additional 139,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,166,962.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $103.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

