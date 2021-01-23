We Are One Seven LLC Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,610,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 0.5% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 81,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,694,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Markel by 7.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Markel by 4.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 83.5% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 74,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,684,000 after acquiring an additional 33,976 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL opened at $993.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.67. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $710.52 and a 52-week high of $1,347.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,011.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,010.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $3.60. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,125.40.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

