We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 4,641 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Centene by 1,640.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Centene by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in Centene by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC opened at $61.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.55 and a 200 day moving average of $62.94. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.74.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $542,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,974 shares of company stock worth $29,353,867 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

