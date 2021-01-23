We Are One Seven LLC Reduces Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,204,000. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in Baidu by 305.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 11,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Baidu by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 75,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 18,348 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu stock opened at $252.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.84. The company has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $264.94.

Baidu announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIDU. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Baidu from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.66.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

