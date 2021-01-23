We Are One Seven LLC Sells 2,031 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,999,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,000. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $60.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $66.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.70.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.