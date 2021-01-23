We Are One Seven LLC Sells 3,866 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Fullen Financial Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 207,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 42,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 33,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 1,147,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,043,000 after purchasing an additional 67,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.39. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.