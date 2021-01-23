Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Acquires 4,485 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 334.6% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,804 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,348 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 306.8% in the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,222,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,315,000 after purchasing an additional 921,991 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 492.8% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 740,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,165,000 after purchasing an additional 615,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 312.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 807,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,271,000 after acquiring an additional 611,275 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

NEE stock opened at $84.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $85.03. The company has a market capitalization of $164.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $12,293,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

