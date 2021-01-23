Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Invests $232,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 24.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 124,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 24,696 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 29.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 17.4% in the third quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.0% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 30.9% in the third quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BNP Paribas cut Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Redburn Partners cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $810,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $970,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CTVA opened at $42.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.24. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $44.96. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Corteva’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

