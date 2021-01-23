Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco India ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PIN opened at $24.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49. Invesco India ETF has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $24.49.

Invesco India ETF Company Profile

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

