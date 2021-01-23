Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 18,523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMD stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.08. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $15.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%.

In other Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $40,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

