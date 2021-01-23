Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Stock Price Down 5.2% on Disappointing Earnings

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)’s stock price fell 5.2% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $48.81 and last traded at $49.10. 1,100,465 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 683,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.82.

The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,671,000 after purchasing an additional 135,695 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,756,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,807,000 after buying an additional 461,109 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 661,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after buying an additional 141,172 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 437,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after acquiring an additional 204,151 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 379,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,024,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.51.

About Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

