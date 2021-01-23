Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Comerica in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.09. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Comerica stock opened at $62.16 on Thursday. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $66.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the second quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Comerica by 1,276.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 23.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

