Wedbush Increases Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Price Target to $66.00

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $47.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRRK. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

SRRK stock opened at $57.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 0.35. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $61.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.64.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 365.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Scholar Rock will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 25.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 25,263 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 97.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 89.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 21,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 20,045 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

