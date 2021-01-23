Wedbush Weighs in on United Therapeutics Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.22. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.71 EPS.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.11.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $167.71 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $176.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,017.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.