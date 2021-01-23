Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Shares Sold by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lessened its position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Welbilt by 3,244.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Welbilt by 176.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

WBT opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.00 and a beta of 1.99. Welbilt, Inc has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $15.78.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.73 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WBT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

