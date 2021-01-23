Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 1,386 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth $791,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 21,085 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,721,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $44.19 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $51.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average is $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

In other news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,600.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

