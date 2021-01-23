Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,634,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,869,647,000 after buying an additional 642,630 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,283,000 after buying an additional 783,163 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,774,000 after buying an additional 1,462,566 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,973,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,648,000 after buying an additional 203,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,171,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,743,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Shares of KMI opened at $15.32 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 306.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

