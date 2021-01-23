Welch & Forbes LLC Invests $212,000 in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 77.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $157,000.

Shares of PDP stock opened at $90.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.12. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $90.92.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

