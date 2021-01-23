Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,092,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,967,000 after purchasing an additional 35,635 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in FormFactor by 1.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,133,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,260,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FormFactor by 14.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 73,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in FormFactor by 58.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 473,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 175,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on FORM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of FORM opened at $49.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $50.57.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.65 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $546,698.88. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 5,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $225,239.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,104 shares of company stock worth $2,892,288 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.