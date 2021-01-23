Wells Fargo & Company Increases BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $95.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its target price raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BOKF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $79.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.58. BOK Financial has a twelve month low of $34.57 and a twelve month high of $82.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.73.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the third quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in BOK Financial by 359.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BOK Financial by 72.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in BOK Financial by 31.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

