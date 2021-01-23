Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.96.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,445,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760,961 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 3,648,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,260 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,723,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,776 shares during the period. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,424,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $31.90. 24,476,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,876,094. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.08. The company has a market capitalization of $131.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

