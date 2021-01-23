Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 239,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 2.0% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $153,445,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760,961 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 810.8% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 3,648,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,260 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 130.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,723,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $56,424,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.22, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $48.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

