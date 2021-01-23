Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Shares Down 5.4%

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) shares dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.88 and last traded at $15.28. Approximately 1,619,354 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,497,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

WES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.98.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 3.77.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.311 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 690.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 15,232 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

