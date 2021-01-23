Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp lowered its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 75.2% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 125,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 53,830 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 24.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 26,287 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $82.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $91.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WLK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.06.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 55,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $4,025,252.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,239,863.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $355,027.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,649 shares of company stock worth $6,672,553 in the last quarter. Insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

