Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Lake Street Capital

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $4.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WPRT. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $8.20 on Friday. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.97 and a beta of 1.76.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.