Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.21

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.21 and last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 93541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.97 and a beta of 1.76.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

