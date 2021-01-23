Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.54.

Several brokerages recently commented on WLL. Truist lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Shares of WLL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 488,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,296. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $61.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.30 million. Analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post -5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 107.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 28,090 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $89,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

