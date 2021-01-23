William Blair Comments on LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for LPL Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $6.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.20. William Blair also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Compass Point boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $114.93 on Friday. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $121.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.11 and its 200 day moving average is $88.12.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $496,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total transaction of $347,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,525 shares of company stock worth $1,418,221 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

